NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Will Be Performed by The University of St. Thomas Drama Program

The University of St. Thomas Drama Program presents the musical Nice Work If You Can Get It - Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and book by Joe DiPietro. A hilarious new screwball comedy, Nice Work If You Can Get It pokes fun at the Prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and boorish bootleggers, all set to the glorious songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Highlights from the score include "Fascinating Rhythm," "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Sweet and Low Down," "Delishious" and the title song.

Nice Work If You Can Get It runs 10/19-11/4 (Thursday/Friday/Saturday) at 7:30 pm. All performances are in the UST Jones Theatre (upstairs) located at 3910 Yoakum blvd. Houston TX 77006.

Tickets are $18-20 and can be purchased online. Using the code 7OFF will get patrons $7 off their ticket price.

Leading the cast are guest artists Michael L. Benetiz (Jimmy Winter) and Aili Maeve (Billie Bendix). Other guest artists include Laura Husband (Millicent Winter), Adrianna Brasher (Jeanie Muldoon), Chuck Kniffen (Duke Mahoney), Ameer Hamza (Senator Max Evergreen), and Zoe Parkinson (Flo/Dance Captain). Student Performers include Anaya Judson (Eileen Evergreen), Isabel Calderon (Cookie McGee), Maria Del Carmen Bello (Duchess Estonia Dulworth), Max Martel (Chief Berry), Carmen Stovall (Ensemble) and Vanessa Lopez (Ensemble).

This production begins an exciting new venture for the University of St. Thomas Drama Program by way of ensuring that every production includes professional guest artists to work along side students bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and mentorship to each production.

Nice Work If You Can Get It is directed by Assistant Professor, Michael Morrison. Morrison recently directed the UST Drama productions of Shakespeare In Love, Addams Family, The Liar, and Peter and the Starcatcher. Music Direction by Brandon Tanner(Garden Theatre, Stageworks Theatre) with Choreography by Christian Simon (Ensemble Theatre, Main Street Theatre). Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by Eric Domuret (Apprentice Productions and Chair of Drama & Dance). Sound Design by Michael Morrison. Costume Design by Deja Caraway, Robyn Benavidez & Michael Morrison. Prop Design by Angel Garcia.