Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musiqa Brings WEATHER MODELS to the Stage

Performances are Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm and Sunday April 30 at 4:00 pm at MATCH

Mar. 14, 2023  
Musiqa Brings WEATHER MODELS to the Stage

Musiqa will bring Weather Models - a new video installation by Carrie Marie Schneider - to the stage, along with a slate of new works by emerging composers from Houston and around the country. Join us at MATCH on April 29 & 30 to hear new music by Ryne Siesky and Sam Wu, and experience the next stage in Schneider's years long process of exploring Houstonians' post-Harvey relationship to water.

Musiqa 2022 Emerging Composer Commission winner Sam Wu and socially engaged artist Carrie Marie Schneider have joined forces to create a new work for string quartet and voice that will explore their shared interest in our environment. From 2017 through 2021 Schneider experimented with renegotiating Houstonians' relationship to water post-Hurricane Harvey and in the face of Climate Change. This work has included gathering footage of Houstonians creating their own symbolic weather events at small scale, staged and filmed in manageable waterscapes. Weather Models gathers that video and projects it onto a moving video sculpture that plays with the viewer's relationship to horizon line, distance, and point of view.

Wu has composed a score that underscores the elemental nature of the subject matter, with an original sung text developed in collaboration with Schneider and inspired by early language development. Wu's music deals with the beauty in blurred boundaries. Winner of an ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award, Sam Wu's collaborators span five continents, including the Philadelphia and Minnesota Orchestras, New York City Ballet, and the Sydney International Piano Competition.

Musiqa 2021 Emerging Composer Commission winner Ryne Siesky is a Filipino-American composer, educator, and new music consultant whose music has been described as "beautifully haunting" (Robert Avalon Competition). His recent works engage with Asian American identity politics and intersectionality as idiosyncratic mechanisms for musical creation and sonic processing. /ˈɪn/bluːm/ is inspired by and dedicated to Melissa D'Albora, a composer whose perspective on composing rejects what is considered "good music" by contemporary and postmodern standards, in turn for music that she personally finds alluring.

This program also features works by Du Yun and Sky Macklay. Performers include Jillian Krempasky, Mary Grace Johnson, Matt Lammers, Molly Wise and Chris Ellis. Performances are Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm and Sunday April 30 at 4:00 pm at MATCH, 3400 Main Street, Houston, Texas.



Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
See photos from opening night of Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houstons Stageworks Theatre Photo
Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houston's Stageworks Theatre
Houston, TX Stageworks Theatre and its Board of Directors announced that Ryan Scarlata will become the organization's Managing Artistic Director. This is a newly created position that will augment the strong involvement of the board.
AINT TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in August Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in August
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has announced single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10AM. 
Review: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt Dogs Photo
Review: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt Dogs
That Dirt Dogs would choose MISERY for their “season of love” makes perfect sense. As a company they have made a name for themselves by creating plays fueled by testosterone laden energy and provocative rough language. There is an intensity and violence that suggests MISERY would be a perfect project for them, and indeed this production proves that assumption mostly correct.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 10, 2023

See photos from opening night of Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houston's Stageworks TheatreRyan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houston's Stageworks Theatre
March 9, 2023

Houston, TX Stageworks Theatre and its Board of Directors announced that Ryan Scarlata will become the organization's Managing Artistic Director. This is a newly created position that will augment the strong involvement of the board.
AIN'T TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in AugustAIN'T TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in August
March 8, 2023

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has announced single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10AM. 
Cast Announced for RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty DefoeCast Announced for RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
March 3, 2023

Houston’s home for musical theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), has announced the cast of its brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson’s iconic Bohemian musical, RENT!
The Harry Potter Film Concert Series Returns to Houston Symphony this SummerThe Harry Potter Film Concert Series Returns to Houston Symphony this Summer
March 3, 2023

The Houston Symphony announced that the Symphony will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on July 14 and 15, 2023 at the Hobby Centeras part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
share