Mildred's Umbrella Announces 2023-2024 Season

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is back for their 22nd year with an abbreviated season for 2023-2024.

The season kicks off with participation in the national reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE, a project where theaters all over the country perform readings on the same day of competitively selected plays about gun violence written by teenagers. This is MU's third year to participate in this project, and this year we are collaborating with Firecracker Productions, who will be bringing in high school student actors to join our adult actors in the reading of the scripts. The performance will take place on November 6, 2023 at Studio 101 at 7:30pm, and will include a talkback about gun violence after the reading. For more info on this project:https://www.enoughplays.com/. All proceeds will go to Texas Gunsense, an organization dedicated to end gun violence.

The season finishes with the “rolling” world premiere of O:A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE, by Los Angeles playwright,Jami Brandli. This fantastic new play is THE ODYSSEY reimagined as a rhapsodic dramatic comedy in which O, a childless female neurologist in her 40's, is blindsided by her husband who wants a divorce, but he refuses to leave the house. With that, her life is upended and she's thrown into an epic couch-hopping odyssey. This season, multiple theaters across the country will share world premiere status, with productions in their respective cities in the same season. So far Mildred's Umbrella in Houston and Outside In Theatre in Los Angeles are on board, with others still TBA. The Houston production will take place January 18-February 3, 2024.

Both of these projects this season will take place at Studio 101, 1824 Spring Street, Houston TX 77020. Tickets will continue to be 'Pay as you Can' this season, and they can be purchased on our website. Click Here

Mildred's Umbrella's 2023-2024 Season has support from The Houston Arts Alliance and The Texas Commission on the Arts.