Mayor Steve Adler To Speak At Community Leader Night At ZACH Theatre

After a limited five-week engagement with thousands of patrons participating in community conversations as part of ZACH Theatre's production of Anna Deveare Smith's Notes From the Field, ZACH is proud to take the conversation beyond the stage. Theatre, in this case, has opened dialogue and can be used to affect positive change. In partnership with the various Austin Community Leaders, ZACH remounted Notes From the Field for a special one-night-only performance including opening remarks by Mayor Steve Adler. Allowing for more in-depth conversations, the breakout sessions during the production will be extended with a reception and mixer to follow the show.

Mayor Adler explains the importance of participating in this Community Leaders Night at ZACH, "I am proud to live in a city where arts organizations like ZACH Theatre create work like Notes From the Field, where we can continue to learn and grow as a community. The upcoming Community Leaders night creates a forum, in the heart of our city, for thought-leaders from all perspectives to be in a room together. It is a perfect example of art reflecting life -- igniting conversation, creating connections, and inciting positive change."

One of the most acclaimed and provocative theatre artists of our time, Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith (Let Me Down Easy; "Nurse Jackie"), shares her "most ambitious and powerful work to date" (Variety). Incredibly timely and moving, Notes from the Field depicts the personal accounts of individuals caught in America's school-to-prison pipeline as they navigate inequities in their communities. Based on interviews with over 250 people living and working within a challenged system, Notes shines a light on a lost generation of American youth.

Age recommendation: 12 and up for some strong language

Run time: Notes From the Field is performed in two acts with an intermission and facilitator-lead audience breakout discussions. Due to the interactive nature of this performance the actual run time may vary.

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 250 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Elisbeth Challener. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 128,000 Central Texans - 55,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. ZACH Theatre is honored to host private and community events across the beautiful rental-ready spaces on our three-stage campus located in the heart of Austin. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit www.zachtheatre.org for more information





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You