Main Street Theater's Holiday Programs to Feature BEAUTY & THE BEAST and More

Main Street Theater's holiday program will offer a variety of options for all ages.
Main Street Theater has 3 different offerings this holiday season!
Theater for Youth (performed by adults for families at MST @ MATCH, 3400 Main St.)
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice
Book by Linda Woolverton
Nov. 12 – Dec. 23, 2023
The tale of Belle, an adventurous young girl, who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Trapped under a spell, the Beast must earn the love of Belle in order to be set free. With the help of the castle's enchanted staff, Belle learns to look past his exterior, discovering the kind heart of a prince. An enchanted and heartwarming story for the holidays!
Recommended for Kindergarten and older.
Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley
Regional Premiere
By Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon
Nov. 18 – Dec. 17, 2023
It's finally here! The final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana's shy, secret correspondent. When Henry enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. But somehow, love always finds a way!
Main Street has previously produced the first two plays in the trilogy, Miss Bennet and The Wickhams, both of which became hits and holiday favorites for many families across Houston and beyond.
Thanksgiving & Winter Break Turbo Camps
Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fee: $75.00 per day
Ages: 6-12
November 20, 21, 22, 2023
Dec 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023
Students will create an original play, help produce their own costumes and props, and play theater games to sharpen their skills in voice, body, imagination.
