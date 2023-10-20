Main Street Theater's Holiday Programs to Feature BEAUTY & THE BEAST and More

Main Street Theater's holiday program will offer a variety of options for all ages.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Main Street Theater has 3 different offerings this holiday season!

Theater for Youth (performed by adults for families at MST @ MATCH, 3400 Main St.)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton

Nov. 12 – Dec. 23, 2023

The tale of Belle, an adventurous young girl, who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Trapped under a spell, the Beast must earn the love of Belle in order to be set free. With the help of the castle's enchanted staff, Belle learns to look past his exterior, discovering the kind heart of a prince. An enchanted and heartwarming story for the holidays!

Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

MainStage (for adults, performed at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd.)

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Regional Premiere

By Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

Nov. 18 – Dec. 17, 2023

It's finally here! The final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana's shy, secret correspondent. When Henry enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. But somehow, love always finds a way!

Main Street has previously produced the first two plays in the trilogy, Miss Bennet and The Wickhams, both of which became hits and holiday favorites for many families across Houston and beyond.

Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps for kids 6 – 12 (at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd.)

Thanksgiving & Winter Break Turbo Camps

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fee: $75.00 per day

Ages: 6-12

November 20, 21, 22, 2023

Dec 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023

Students will create an original play, help produce their own costumes and props, and play theater games to sharpen their skills in voice, body, imagination.




