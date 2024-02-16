Main Street Theater To Present A Childhood Classic STUART LITTLE

Main Street Theater's upcoming production of Stuart Little, based on the classic by E.B. White. The production runs March 3 – April 6 at the theater's Midtown location at MATCH, 3400 Main St., 77002.

The endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart Little who is born into an ordinary New York family. All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original come to life on stage with the marvelous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse who is trying to survive in the great, big world.

Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

ACCOMMODATIONS PERFORMANCES:

Relaxed/Sensory-Friendly Performance: March 10 at 12:30pm

Audio Described Performance: March 23 at 10:30am

ASL Performance: April 6 at 1:30pm

MAIN STREET THEATER

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literate plays for adults; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school.