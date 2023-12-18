Main Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of Color

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Fellowship Program. The fellowship serves as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career artists of color. MST's current Fellows are Nychollete Easter (Directing), Jessica Jaye (Directing), and Nori Thach (Stage Management).

In connection with the program and to introduce this year's Fellows to the Houston arts community, MST and its JEDI Council are hosting a free networking event and mixer for Houston artists on Monday, January 8 at 6:30pm at the theater's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd. Lucille's will cater the event.

The evening will also include a discussion with this season's Fellows, facilitated by JEDI Council members Brandon Mack and Dabrina Sandifer. Attendees will also learn more about MST's JEDI Artist Fellowship Program, open to all theater artists of color, and how to apply. The event is open to all Houston artists.

Applicants will submit a resume and portfolio. The selected fellows will be assigned to a production either with the MainStage or the Theater for Youth programs in their area of interest (Directing, Design, or Stage Management) while being given access to additional professional development opportunities within the Main Street Theater organization. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals. Through this program, Fellows will develop important leadership skills and build a network for their future work. Applications open January 8, 2024.

The JEDI Council consists of a group of four community professionals not connected with Main Street Theater, who meet monthly with our Executive Artistic Director and our Theater for Youth Artistic Director, to advise and assess both situations that may arise with personnel and guide MST toward implementing better practices. Though only a few months old, this Council has already had a profound impact on our operations including their presence and work with artists at first rehearsals and more. The Council is comprised of Katricia Lang, Brandon Mack, Dabrina Sandifer, and Gumaro Armando Silva.

Now in its 48th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. This project is generously funded by the Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, and Mid-America Arts Alliance.