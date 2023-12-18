Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Main Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of Color

The fellowship serves as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career artists of color.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS Photo 1 Review: CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS
Review: SENSE & SENSIBILITY at 4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY Photo 2 Review: SENSE & SENSIBILITY at 4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY
Review: 8 STEPS TO HEAVEN Gets Funky At Vincent Victoria Presents Photo 3 Review: 8 STEPS TO HEAVEN Gets Funky At Vincent Victoria Presents
Photos: First Look at On The Verge Theatre's TEA AT FIVE at Alta Arts Photo 4 Photos: First Look at On The Verge Theatre's TEA AT FIVE at Alta Arts

Main Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of Color

Main Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of Color

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Fellowship Program. The fellowship serves as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career artists of color. MST's current Fellows are Nychollete Easter (Directing), Jessica Jaye (Directing), and Nori Thach (Stage Management).

In connection with the program and to introduce this year's Fellows to the Houston arts community, MST and its JEDI Council are hosting a free networking event and mixer for Houston artists on Monday, January 8 at 6:30pm at the theater's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd. Lucille's will cater the event.

The evening will also include a discussion with this season's Fellows, facilitated by JEDI Council members Brandon Mack and Dabrina Sandifer. Attendees will also learn more about MST's JEDI Artist Fellowship Program, open to all theater artists of color, and how to apply. The event is open to all Houston artists.

Applicants will submit a resume and portfolio. The selected fellows will be assigned to a production either with the MainStage or the Theater for Youth programs in their area of interest (Directing, Design, or Stage Management) while being given access to additional professional development opportunities within the Main Street Theater organization. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals. Through this program, Fellows will develop important leadership skills and build a network for their future work. Applications open January 8, 2024.

The JEDI Council consists of a group of four community professionals not connected with Main Street Theater, who meet monthly with our Executive Artistic Director and our Theater for Youth Artistic Director, to advise and assess both situations that may arise with personnel and guide MST toward implementing better practices. Though only a few months old, this Council has already had a profound impact on our operations including their presence and work with artists at first rehearsals and more. The Council is comprised of Katricia Lang, Brandon Mack, Dabrina Sandifer, and Gumaro Armando Silva.

Now in its 48th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages.  The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school.  We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street. 

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. This project is generously funded by the Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, and Mid-America Arts Alliance.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, THE OLDEST BOY, Theatre Sout Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, THE OLDEST BOY, Theatre Southwest & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Interview: Houston native GIGI LEWIS of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at HOBBY CENTER Photo
Interview: Houston native GIGI LEWIS of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at HOBBY CENTER

This show is amazing. From beginning to end. Performing the life story of Tina Turner and telling that to millions of people is just the best thing I've ever done in this world, and I'm grateful.

3
Interview: Megan Larche Dominick of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under the Sta Photo
Interview: Megan Larche Dominick of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under the Stars

Casting and Theater superstar, Megan Larche Dominick is doing the incredible by bringing a Holiday musical to Houston audiences this winter season. Set in an office, Dominick and writing partner Dan Knechteges, explore a story of the holiday ups and down in this tantalazing musical. BroadwayWorld sat down with Dominick, to discuss writing The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical and what any challenges they may overcome. 

4
Interview: Jason Schmidt of CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS Photo
Interview: Jason Schmidt of CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

More Hot Stories For You

The American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRINGLE CAPERThe American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRINGLE CAPER
Alley Theatre to Start The New Year With PICTURES FROM HOMEAlley Theatre to Start The New Year With PICTURES FROM HOME
Photos: First Look at On The Verge Theatre's TEA AT FIVE at Alta ArtsPhotos: First Look at On The Verge Theatre's TEA AT FIVE at Alta Arts
Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice UniversityArchaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Houston Beetlejuice
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
The Lion King in Houston The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE in Houston O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co (1/18-2/03)
Les Miserables in Houston Les Miserables
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Funny Girl in Houston Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops in Houston Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops
Jones Hall (12/20-12/23)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Houston Annie (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (4/04-4/04)
Vincent in Houston Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
Girl From the North Country in Houston Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You