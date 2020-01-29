Main Street Theater Presents ELIOT, A SOLDIER'S FUGUE Powerful Portrait Of A Puerto Rican Military Family

Main Street Theater (MST) is offering Houston audiences the beautifully human and heartbreaking Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue. Elliot... is the first in a trilogy of plays by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Quiara Alegría Hudes' (In the Heights). Houston theatergoers will have the rare opportunity to follow Hudes' Elliot Trilogy with Stages' production of Water by the Spoonful, Part II, also running in February. Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company will produce a staged reading of the final installment of the trilogy, The Happiest Song Plays Last, at MST during the first week of March.

"Hudes' language and the sense of music in this play, in this whole trilogy, really, are just exquisite," shares Rebecca Udden. "She imbues her characters with grace and humanity, and her words are almost ethereal. Yet the relationships between these family members, who all have experienced war in such different ways, are so grounded and real." In Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, we meet Elliot Ortiz, a young soldier, like his Pop was before him, like his Abuelo before that. But despite the things they share-their love of music, their love for each other, and their experiences of war-even when they desperately need to communicate, they just can't seem to make it work. This powerful portrait of a Puerto Rican military family is a breathtaking symphony of music, memories, and the things that mark our bodies...and our souls.

Opening night is Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through March 1 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. A $75 Passport covering admission to all three plays is also available through MST or Stages.

Audience members are encouraged to attend MST's Part of the Art Series free post-show discussion on Sunday, February 23 with Sandylane Oquendo, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Retired, HUD Certified counselor and Home Ownership Promotion & Preservation Program Manager with the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, and Osvaldo Gelpi, SSG Retired US Army, advocate for Puerto Rican Veteran benefits in the island. Even if patrons are not attending the performance on the 23rd, they are welcome to come to the free discussion around 4:15pm that day.

Main Street Theater Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden directs the production. The cast includes Luis Galindo, Pamela Garcia Langton, Rhett Martinez, and Gerardo Velasquez. The production design team includes Dylan Marks (Set Design), John Smetak (Lighting Design), Paige Willson (Costume Design), Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Megan Brooks is the production stage manager.





