Main Street Theater Extends Run Of GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Due to popular demand, Main Street Theater (MST) has extended its run of the latest in the popular Pemberley series by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. Main Street has previously produced the first two plays in the Christmas at Pemberley series, Miss Bennet and The Wickhams, both of which became hits and holiday favorites for many families across Houston and beyond since 2017 when MST first introduced the Pride and Prejudice sequel to Houston. Georgiana and Kitty is now playing through December 23.

Audiences will see familiar faces such as Lindsay Ehrhardt who played the hilariously hard-edged Anne de Bourgh in Miss Bennet. Alexandra Szeto-Joe is back as Bennet sister Lydia; Ms. Szeto-Joe also played Cassie in last season's production of The Wickhams. Yemi Otulana is back as sister Jane. Chaney Moore has played Mary Bennet multiple times over the years as returns as Mary once more. And real life married couple Spencer Plachy and Laura Kaldis are back once again as Mr. and Mrs. Darcy whom they have now played in all three Pemberley plays. The rest of the cast includes Clara Marsh (The Last Wife, The Coast of Utopia), Ian Lewis (Peace in Our Time), and Patrick Fretwell. The production is directed by Robin Robinson who has now directed all three plays in the series for MST.

Opening night is Saturday, November 18 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through December 23 at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, plus a Wednesday night performance at 7:30pm on November 22 and a Monday night performance at 7:30pm on December 18. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $39 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Open “in-sync” captioning is available Sunday, November 26 at 3:00pm.

Pride Night is Thursday, December 7. Pre-show happy hour & special entertainment beginning at 6:45pm plus a post-show Karaoke Cabaret with artists Tamara Siler, Amanda Parker, and Scott Clark. Pride Night Media Sponsor: OutSmart Magazine.

About Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

The final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley series follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana's shy, secret correspondent and love interest. When Henry enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. But somehow, love always finds a way!

About Main Street Theater

Now in its 48th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. This project is generously funded by the Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, and Mid-America Arts Alliance.

Photo credit: Ricornel Productions