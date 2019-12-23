Main Street Theater Continues Partnership with Prague Shakespeare Company to Present HAMLET

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its partnership with Prague Shakespeare Company (PSC) in presenting PSC's Hamlet by William Shakespeare, adapted, directed, and performed by Prague Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Guy Roberts. MST and PSC have been partners and collaborators since 2012.

Hamlet opens on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and runs through January 19: Thursdays - Sundays at 7:30pm plus Sundays at 3:00pm at Main Street Theater - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date and section, and are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

About PSC's Hamlet

One man. Seventeen Characters. Ninety Minutes. In his tour-de-force one-man presentation of Hamlet, Guy Roberts presents unique insights into the mind of Shakespeare's greatest and most famous creation. Using only Shakespeare's words, in a conflated text that incorporates the First Folio (with additional text from the First and Second Quarto), the audience experiences the world of the play through Hamlet's eyes - only seeing and hearing the scenes and moments that the character Hamlet himself experiences in the play.

Taking this singular journey with the Prince of Denmark, audiences will understand the actions, themes and motives of the play's main character as never before. Whether seen as story of devastating human domestic passions or a suspenseful political mystery of intrigue, revenge and betrayal, the tragedy of Denmark's "sweet prince" continues to challenge and inspire.

Originally performed 10 years ago in Prague and on tour in Houston, TX USA (in association with Classical Theatre Company, JJ Johnston Artistic Director, who also co-directed the Houston version with Roberts), the production drew rave reviews. This new version builds on Roberts' ten years of growth as an artist since the original production. PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts starring as Hamlet, states, "People change, grow and develop, as does a cultures' response to an artistic work. The world is very different today than it was ten years ago, and so my Hamlet must likewise grow and change. It would be impossible and ill-advised to simply remount a decade old success. It is incredibly exciting for me to once again, after ten years, examine Hamlet, the play and man."

About Prague Shakespeare Company

The Prague Shakespeare Company (located in Prague, Czech Republic), presents professional theatre productions, workshops, classes, lectures and other theatrical events of the highest quality, conducted primarily in English by a multinational ensemble of professional theatre artists. With an emphasis on the plays of William Shakespeare, the Prague Shakespeare Company brings to Czech, European and international audiences performances that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking, and eminently accessible, connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today.

Now in its 44th Season, Main Street Theater provides live theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces intellectually and emotionally engaging professional productions for adults in the heart of the Rice Village and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas, reaching over 150,000 audience members each season; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.





