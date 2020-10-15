Main Street Theater Announces New Array of Virtual Performances

Main Street Theater has announced a new array of virtual performances for theater lovers of all ages.

Main Street Theater is now in its 45th Season and has announced a new array of virtual performances for theater lovers of all ages.

"We've loved being able to connect with people through our MST@Home, TYTuesdays, Collaboration Classes, and especially our BYOBard virtual offerings since the pandemic hit," shares Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden.

"We'll return to the stage as soon as it's safe to do so, but for now, we're ready for more virtual programming. We trust audiences are, too."

Virtual tickets can be purchased online at MainStreetTheater.com. Email boxoffice@mainstreettheater.com with any questions.

RFK: A Portrait of Robert F. Kennedy

By Jack Holmes

Performed by Joel Sandel / Directed by Rebecca Greene Udden

October 15 - 25 online

Tickets: $10 - $40

Recommended for audiences 15 and older.

By late summer, 1964, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was a deeply wounded man. Still in shock and consumed with grief and guilt over the assassination of his older brother, he was at a critical juncture in his life. The 1964 presidential election was approaching, and President Johnson, who had been dangling the possibility of the vice-presidency to RFK, finally called Kennedy over to the White House inform him of his decision. The result of that meeting and the subsequent direction for the next, and last, four years of his life are the focus of RFK: A Portrait of Robert Kennedy.

Houston favorite Joel Sandel reprises the role of Bobby Kennedy in this powerful and timely solo production. RFK takes the audience on an exploration of Kennedy's professional life and all its highs and lows. "This play is a great reminder of the impact of civic passion combined with eloquence and intelligence," says Udden. "Regardless of personal political ideology there is an elemental truth at the heart of RFK that will reverberate, on some level, with everybody who experiences this remarkable play," offers actor Sandel.

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

Based on the book Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown

Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald and Jonathan K. Waller

Music by Jonathan K. Waller and David Weinstein and Timothy Allen McDonald and Stephen Gabriel

Directed by Meghan Hakes-Booth

October 24 - November 14 online

Tickets: $10 - $35

Recommended for audiences Kindergarten and older.

Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary boy... until his bulletin board falls off the wall and flattens him! Now he can slide under doors, attach postage and mail himself, and even capture thieves - all while learning that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Recommended for Kindergarten and up. The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley is based on the beloved book Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown.

Main Street at the Mic Series

Recommended for audiences 13 and older.

Performed and filmed on MST's Rice Village stage, Main Street at the Mic will bring virtual audiences 3 unique, hour-long events that you can stream from home! In October, it's Things That Go Bump in the Night. November will be a classic cabaret event. December - well, it's time to celebrate the holidays! Each event will feature local, professional actors whom you've come to know and love.

Each Main Street at the Mic will be live streamed on Thursday at 7:30pm on YouTube, and will be available to stream on demand through the following Sunday night.

All the events are free, though, of course, donations are always appreciated!

Main Street at the Mic: Things that Go Bump in the Night

An evening of scary stories to get you in the mood for Halloween

October 29 - November 1 online

Main Street at the Mic: Cabaret & Cocktails

Mix up your favorite cocktail as we bring back our popular cabaret series

November 19 - 22 online

Main Street at the Mic: Happy Holidays 2020

Let's share some joy as 2020 winds down and we catch up on the holidays!

December 17 - 20 online

Visit MainStreetTheater.com for all the details.

