Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Month

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between two star crossed lovers. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know-delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Tickets: Click Here

Admission-$15.00 (No VIP experiences are included in this ticket price. Including the Sensory Lounge). To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge, you will have to purchase a VIP Table.

STARGAZERS VIP SENSORY EXPERIENCE

Table-$40.00 each (must purchase 2 tickets)

This limited (6 Tables/12 seats) experience includes the following:

1) Reserved Table (Table for 2) Must purchase both seats to table

2) Complimentary Beverage

3) Complimentary Eatables

4) Special Access to the VIP Pre-show Hospitality Suite (Open 30mins prior to performance)-This space is a multi-sensory gallery/suite with art, interactive displays, visual stimuli, music, and refreshments.

5) Complimentary Gift at your table during show

*To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge-We ask that you be at the Theatre 30mins prior to showtime (7:00pm or 2:30/Sun Mat). **Lounge will close once show has begun.

TIME:

VIP Lounge opens at 7:00pm

Theatre/House will open 7:20 (Sun Mat 2:50)

Pre-show starts at 7:30 (Sun Mat 3:00)

Show starts at 7:40 (Sun Mat 3:10)

Rated: PG-13 (Adult Language/Themes)

Running Time Approx.: 1h 20mins (No intermission)

Please Note: When choosing your date, the Roles/Casting for a particular night are as follows:

WED April 12: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

THUR April 13: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

FRI April 14: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

SAT April 15: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

SUN April 16 (3:00pm): Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

SUN April 16 (7:30): Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.

WED April 19: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

THU April 20: Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.

FRI April 21: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

SAT April 22: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

If you have any questions, please call the Theatre at: 281-765-7963