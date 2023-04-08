Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Month
Performances run from April 12th through 22nd.
Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.
This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between two star crossed lovers. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know-delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.
Tickets: Click Here
Admission-$15.00 (No VIP experiences are included in this ticket price. Including the Sensory Lounge). To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge, you will have to purchase a VIP Table.
STARGAZERS VIP SENSORY EXPERIENCE
Table-$40.00 each (must purchase 2 tickets)
This limited (6 Tables/12 seats) experience includes the following:
1) Reserved Table (Table for 2) Must purchase both seats to table
2) Complimentary Beverage
3) Complimentary Eatables
4) Special Access to the VIP Pre-show Hospitality Suite (Open 30mins prior to performance)-This space is a multi-sensory gallery/suite with art, interactive displays, visual stimuli, music, and refreshments.
5) Complimentary Gift at your table during show
*To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge-We ask that you be at the Theatre 30mins prior to showtime (7:00pm or 2:30/Sun Mat). **Lounge will close once show has begun.
TIME:
VIP Lounge opens at 7:00pm
Theatre/House will open 7:20 (Sun Mat 2:50)
Pre-show starts at 7:30 (Sun Mat 3:00)
Show starts at 7:40 (Sun Mat 3:10)
Rated: PG-13 (Adult Language/Themes)
Running Time Approx.: 1h 20mins (No intermission)
Please Note: When choosing your date, the Roles/Casting for a particular night are as follows:
WED April 12: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.
THUR April 13: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.
FRI April 14: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.
SAT April 15: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.
SUN April 16 (3:00pm): Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.
SUN April 16 (7:30): Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.
WED April 19: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.
THU April 20: Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.
FRI April 21: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.
SAT April 22: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.
If you have any questions, please call the Theatre at: 281-765-7963