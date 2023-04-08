Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Month

Performances run from April 12th through 22nd.

Apr. 08, 2023  

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between two star crossed lovers. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know-delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Tickets: Click Here

Admission-$15.00 (No VIP experiences are included in this ticket price. Including the Sensory Lounge). To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge, you will have to purchase a VIP Table.

STARGAZERS VIP SENSORY EXPERIENCE

Table-$40.00 each (must purchase 2 tickets)
This limited (6 Tables/12 seats) experience includes the following:
1) Reserved Table (Table for 2) Must purchase both seats to table
2) Complimentary Beverage
3) Complimentary Eatables
4) Special Access to the VIP Pre-show Hospitality Suite (Open 30mins prior to performance)-This space is a multi-sensory gallery/suite with art, interactive displays, visual stimuli, music, and refreshments.
5) Complimentary Gift at your table during show
*To Enjoy the VIP Sensory Lounge-We ask that you be at the Theatre 30mins prior to showtime (7:00pm or 2:30/Sun Mat). **Lounge will close once show has begun.

TIME:

VIP Lounge opens at 7:00pm
Theatre/House will open 7:20 (Sun Mat 2:50)
Pre-show starts at 7:30 (Sun Mat 3:00)
Show starts at 7:40 (Sun Mat 3:10)

Rated: PG-13 (Adult Language/Themes)

Running Time Approx.: 1h 20mins (No intermission)

Please Note: When choosing your date, the Roles/Casting for a particular night are as follows:

WED April 12: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

THUR April 13: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

FRI April 14: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

SAT April 15: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

SUN April 16 (3:00pm): Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

SUN April 16 (7:30): Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.

WED April 19: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

THU April 20: Manuel (Marianne)-Jose E. Moreno and Roland-Tadrian White.

FRI April 21: Marianne-Gisselle Alexandra and Roland-Tadrian White.

SAT April 22: Manuel (Marianne)-Tadrian White and Roland-Jose E. Moreno.

If you have any questions, please call the Theatre at: 281-765-7963




THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!
THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards today and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extended at Alley Theatre
SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extended at Alley Theatre
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended the run of Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily to May 14, 2023. 
Houston's Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic Innovation
Houston's Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic Innovation
Brave Little Company, a theatre creating and producing work about, with, and for all of Houston's kids and their grownups, will receive the 2023 TYA Artistic Innovation Award.
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to Main Street Theater
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the whimsical modern classic James & the Giant Peach based on the book by Roald Dahl, dramatized by Richard R. George.

