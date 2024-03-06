Lone Star College-CyFair's Concert Choir to Showcase Styles From Baroque to the Beatles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Lone Star College-CyFair's Concert Choir for an entertaining musical education with a sampling of styles from baroque to opera and from gospel to the Beatles at the March 22 concert.

"This spring program will include the performance of 'Jephte', the best-known Latin Oratorio by Giacomo Carissimi," said Dr. Paulo Gomes, conductor and LSC-CyFair Director of Vocal Division and Choral Activities. "From the time that it was composed in 1649, it has been recognized as one of the finest works of its time and one of the greatest oratorios in the repertoire."

In addition to LSC-CyFair's inaugural performance of this great baroque masterwork with harpsichord sound and cello, choir students will sing Morten Lauridsen's "O Magnum Mysterium", which is a big choral piece performed by choirs around the world, and Moses Hogan's "Music Down in My Soul", which is a gospel song inspired by the old African-American spiritual "Over My Head," he said.

Audiences will also recognize the upbeat rendition of "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" by the Beatles with arrangement by Bill Ives as well as enjoy "Insalata Italiana" by Richard Genée, a piece that "lampoons Italian Grand Opera finales with smarmy good cheer, achieving maximum vocal effect while saying absolutely nothing," Dr. Gomes said.

Get tickets for this 7:30 p.m. concert in the Main Stage Theatre at LoneStar.edu/boxoffice. For the visual and performing arts schedule featuring LSC-CyFair student vocalists, musicians and actors, go to LoneStar.edu/arts-cyfair.