'Labyrinth: Myth And Music” Concert Comes to LSC-CyFair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lone Star College-CyFair presents "Labyrinth: Myth and Music", a free concert integrating dance and storytelling with music as well as three world premiere performances in the college's Main Stage Theatre April 18.

"'Labyrinth,' our Fifth Annual Contemporary Music Festival, will be unlike anything you've experienced," said LSC-CyFair's Fine Arts Coordinator Joshua Estrada. "Come see, hear and feel the energy, musical talent and live improvisation of our guest artists, composers and dancers."

Dr. Brian Herrington, LSC-CyFair Chair of Music, Drama and Dance, founded the annual festival to bring cutting-edge musical artists to the college campus, giving students and the Cy-Fair community access to world-class music-making.

As festival organizer, Dr. Herrington said "Labyrinth" will be an evening of magical collaboration with musically and visually exciting entertainment.

Joining returning guest artists from the world-renowned Loop38, Houston's premiere contemporary music ensemble, are compelling and engaging dancers from Frame Dance.

Audiences will hear music composed by Rice University Professor Shih-Hui Chen as well as from Houston-based composers in the Rhapsode Guild including Misha Penton, Stephen Yip, Theo Chandler and Dr. Herrington.

Featured vocalists include Penton (a dramatic multidisciplinary performer), Isabelle Ganz (acclaimed artist with extraordinary technique) and Jillian Krempasky (a versatile DACAMERA Young Artist).

A special part of the festival, held prior to the evening concert, is an afternoon Young Composers Reading Session for student composers from LSC-CyFair and Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, who will have their new works performed by Katie Hart (Loop38) and Izumi Miyahara (LSC-CyFair Music Department).