LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lone Star College-CyFair Next Month

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, April 4-13 in the Main Stage Theatre.

By: Mar. 08, 2024
This April, Legally Blonde The Musical is headed to Lone Star College-CyFair.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the musical features a talented cast of LSC-CyFair student vocalists collaborating with the college's artistic musicians to perform a fabulously fun re-telling of this beloved blonde's story, with her perky and pink personality, as she goes from fashionista sorority girl to Harvard lawyer.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, April 4-13 in the Main Stage Theatre. New this spring is reserved seating only. Tickets are $5-$10 and available at LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.

In addition, this six-day production is being sponsored by Cheryl LeJune and Mark Darby, community members, who have been long-time donors and supporters of LSC-CyFair and the college's Society for the Arts.




