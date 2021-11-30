Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Announced At SPA!

Society for the Performing Arts presents the return of Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra to Jones Hall, on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Audiences will be treated to an unforgettable night of laughter, jazz and whimsical Goldblum-esque shenanigans, like last time when he helped with a marriage proposal!

With film credits including "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day," "The Fly," "The Big Chill," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Thor: Ragnarok;" theatre performances including "The Pillowman," "Speed the Plow" and "Domesticated;" and television appearances including "Portlandia" "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Will & Grace," Jeff Goldblum also plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Whether performing regularly at Los Feliz's Rockwell Table and Stage, or elsewhere, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions, and play classic jazz. The evening typically features Goldblum on piano, John Storie on guitar, James King on tenor saxophone, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ and Kenny Elliott on drums, along with special guests.

In 2018, Goldblum signed with Decca Records and recorded his first full length record, entitled "Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, The Capitol Studios Sessions." His follow up "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This" was released in 2019.



All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue when not actively eating or drinking. All audience members are asked to self-screen prior to arriving to the theater. Patrons can expect a low touch environment, including e-tickets, digital programs & credit/debit card only transactions. All Health & Safety protocols and requirements are subject to change and are at the discretion of the artist, presenter, or venue. More on Health & Safety at our FAQ page.