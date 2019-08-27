Jeff Goldblum Heads to Jones Hall for an Evening of Jazz

With an acting career spanning four decades and film credits including Jurassic Park and Independence Day, legendary actor Jeff Goldblum and his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, will be presented in an evening of jazz by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) on Friday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. in Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. As a part of the show, the band is providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to select Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) jazz department students to play on stage with them.

Goldblum, who has been playing the piano since he was a child, has performed with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at venues in Los Angeles and New York City over the past few decades. When he's not filming, the actor hosts a weekly jazz variety show at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage. Frequented by locals and A-listers alike, the show melds Goldblum's love of jazz with his passion and skills at improvised comedy.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra released their first album in November 2018, which quickly became the number one selling jazz album on the Billboard charts. The band will play hits from the album, such as Straighten Up and Fly Right, Nostalgia in Times Square,Cantaloupe Island and more.

Born on October 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeff Goldblum studied acting with Sanford Meisner in New York before embarking on a big-screen career. He has starred in several dozen films, with prominent roles in works like The Fly, Jurassic Park, Independence Dayand Morning Glory. Goldblum is also a noted actor of stage and television, having been part of the cast of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His more recent big-budget film work includes 2017's Thor: Ragnorak and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).





