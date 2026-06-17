JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Run All Summer at the George Theater

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Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the George theater all through summer of 2026. Come catch the wide-eyed dreamer as he finds God's purpose in his life through endless challenges and adventures, all set to fun songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Joseph is a dreamer, and his brothers hate it—especially when those dreams show that Joseph will someday be king over them! Clothed in his beautiful rainbow coat of many colors, Joseph struggles to understand his purpose in life, not understanding where his dreams come from or what they mean. Jealous of how their father loves Joseph best, Jacob's eleven other sons conspire to sell Joseph into slavery. This is the beginning of a journey to destiny, though Joseph doesn't know yet. From a prison dungeon to the throne of Pharaoh, Joseph follows God, interpreting dreams once again by God's power, keeping faith and resilience. His faith is tested, but Joseph won't give up. Though he doesn't always know where he's going, Joseph trusts God and doesn't give up. Woven together with irresistibly fun music and humor, this show is a wonderful experience for the whole family.

This high-energy and colorful production is directed by Michael D. Jablonski. Written by the widely-accomplished musical team Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, makers of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The cast includes Isabella Barosh, Armani Brown, Frankie Carter, Katie Chaisson, Lizzy Cooper, Jake Cummings, Cara DeGaish, John Ryan Del Bosque*, Pantelis Karastamatis, Josiah Kemere, Adam Kral*, Cosette LaBorde, Matthew Steven Lawrence, Tyler Ray Lewis*, Courtney Markowitz*, Abigail McLendon, Daniel Z. Miller*, Rylie K. Porter, Joseph Rawley, Xanna Rawley, Sydney Swan, Braden Tanner*, Ben Trevino, Amber Ward*, Kate Ward, Cassandra Zepeda*.

The rest of the production creative team includes Jonathan Craft (Music Director), Rebecca Skupin(Stage manager), Adriana Lambarri (Costume Designer), Bryan Nortin (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Torsten Louis (Scenic Designer), and Ryan Thornton (Sound Designer). The production crew is rounded out by Javon Rougely (Assistant Director), Vana Salois (Assistant Stage Manager), Mary McNeely (Assistant Stage Manager), Chloe Praslicka (Assistant Scenic Designer) Josh Arvizo (Light Board Operator), and Dillon Allen (Sound Board Operator).

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, June 24th, and Thursday, June 25th, with the official opening on Friday, June 26th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until Sunday, July 19th.

There will be a relaxed performance for adults impacted by disabilities that may preclude them from fully enjoying a typical performance on July 8th as well as an all-ages show for families with children under the age of 5 at 10 AM on July 15th. We also have $15 dollar tickets and a $5 concessions voucher for college students on our college night, which is July 1st.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website adplayers.org or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.

A.D. Players in a 501(c)3 organization and an Actors' Equity Association member theater.

*INDIVIDUALS INDICATED ABOVE ARE MEMBERS OF A.E.A

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