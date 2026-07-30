OH, MARY! Tour Starring J. Harrison Ghee is Coming to the Hobby Center

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. Sign Up

​Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will star as “Mary Todd Lincoln” when Oh, Mary! comes to Houston for a strictly limited engagement from April 27 – May 9 at the Hobby Center. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

​

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut. 2 OH, MARY! To Make Boston Premiere At Emerson Colonial Theatre

The Tony-winning comedy OH, MARY! will make its Boston premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The production will run for a limited engagement this winter. Tickets go on sale April 3.