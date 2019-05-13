Irving Berlin Cabaret 'Doin' What Comes Naturally' Comes to Houston

Paul Hope is bringing the Great American Songbook back to the HOUSTON ARTS SCENE with DOIN' WHAT COMES NATURALLY: Irving Berlin IN THE '40s at OVATIONS NIGHT CLUB, located at 2536 Times Blvd Houston, TX 77005, on MAY 31st - JUNE 2nd. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 8pm (2000), Sunday at 4pm (1600).

Paul Hope is famed for bringing the Great American Songbook to Houston, previously by BAYOU CITY CONCERT MUSICALS. He is back in new capacity to continue the popular cabaret series in Rice Village at the intimate Ovations Night Club.

Join Paul Hope and friends for a look at Irving Berlin in the 1940's. PATRIOTIC numbers like This is the Army, Mr Jones and Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor evoke wartime sentiment, while the classic songs from Berlin's masterpiece, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, will have you tapping your feet and humming along! We will also tip our hat to Berlin's Hollywood output for HOLIDAY INN including White Christmas.Two LESSER KNOWN Berlin titles, MISS LIBERTY and LOUISIANA PURCHASE, will make an appearance and are guaranteed to delight and surprise you.

Just a sampling of the evening's offerings includes I Got the Sun in the Morning, They Say It's Wonderful, Mr Monotony, It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow, Anything You Can Do, You Keep Coming Back Like a Song, and , of course, There's No Business Like Show Business. The CAST will include returning regulars Seth Cunningham, Grace Givens, and JOHN GREMILLION as well as Houston favorites Tamara Siler and Brian Chambers. We also have an exciting newcomer joining us, KATIE FRIDSMA VISCONTINI. They are all marvelous performers, and we are once again thrilled to present some of Houston's finest musical theatre talent. MUSIC DIRECTION is once again under the very talented EDUARDO GUZMAN. We are thrilled to return to Ovations Night Club, Houston's premiere cabaret space.

Tickets available NOW by following https://paulhopecabaret.ticketleap.com/what-comes-naturally/ .

Tickets will be available at the door, though pre-sale is recommended. Reserved Seating- Downstairs only guarantees downstairs seating when tickets are purchased in advance.





