ISHIDA Dance Company Presents YOU COULD RELEASE ME in March

ISHIDA Dance Company presents a thought-provoking premiere in contemporary dance: you could release me, featuring works choreographed by ISHIDA, Montreal-based choreographers Jeremy Galdeano and Vera Kvarcakova, award-winning British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever, and Paris-based choreographer Emilie Leriche.

"Each work is inspired by personal narratives that expose the tenderness, suffering and complexities of relationships with the intent of inviting kindness towards oneself and others," explains Artistic Director and Choreographer Brett Ishida.

ISHIDA shares a dramatic excerpt from dream of black you come roaming - a full length original narrative about one couple and their doppelgangers - along with the world premiere of changeling - a fragile depiction of falling in love. The piece presents a situation when one has to make a difficult choice in a relationship and how the consequences of that decision can split a person in two.

TICKETS: $50-$80/VIP $110. On sale January 11 at IshidaDance.org