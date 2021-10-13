Houston Theatre Brave Little Company Announces Museum Partners For NEA-Funded YA Series

Funding from the National Endowment for the Arts will support a second season of the original young adult mystery series Missing from the Museum, created by a partnership of four theatres across the country - Houston's Brave Little Company, Wisconsin's Dare to Dream Theatre, Brooklyn's Off the Page, and Arkansas' Trike Theatre.

With a storyline driven by audience voting, MFTM combines gripping, participatory adventure with art history to highlight issues of representation in arts institutions. The 2021-22 season include seven online episodes airing from October to May, plus in-person events and online activities held at partner museums around the country.

Participants should register in advance of the first episode on October 23! Read more about Missing from the Museum at www.MissingFromTheMuseum.org.

This year, audience members will be able to participate in online and in-person events and activities offered by museum partners across the country. The growing list of museum partners includes Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, MFAH; Black Gotham Experience; Houston Center for Contemporary Craft; The Museum of Native American History; and the Scott Family Amazeum. Additionally, Houston community organizer and educator Jaison Oliver will coordinate a Wikipedia edit-a-thon for participants and their families.

Missing from the Museum: Season 2 is titled Chamber of Wonders. As the season begins, audience members have been selected to attend a secret school to develop their Clear Sight, a special skill that is strongest in children and young people. Using this skill, youth aged 9-14 must find ways to counter the historic erasure of female artists - while finding themselves in the middle of a power struggle between factions determined to define what art is and who can make it. With over 20 possible variations, the audience's input determines the path of the scripted episodes.



The returning creative team for Missing from the Museum includes Troy Scheid, director of Brave Little Company, and Brittny Bush, a Houston actor and director who is BLC's Consulting Creative Director; Rachel Thuermer, Founder and Artistic Director of Dare to Dream Theatre; Jody Drezner Alperin, co-founder of Off the Page; Chris Tennison, Head of Academy at Trike Theatre; and teaching artist Amber-Nicole Wolfe.