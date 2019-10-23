Houston Symphony Screens STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Live

The Houston Symphony brings the most critically lauded of the Star Wars films to Jones Hall: Episode 5, the second movie of the franchise, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back"-in Concert. Houston audiences can experience this blockbuster film like never before: on the big screen above the orchestra as the Houston Symphony performs John Williams' award-winning score live, Nov. 7-10.

Led by Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke, the Symphony is screening the full iconic sci-fi film giving Houston audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience of hearing John Williams' score performed live by the full complement of a major symphony orchestra. Renowned for his film work, Williams wrote and conducted the soundtrack for Star Wars, which many consider one of the greatest in film history. In addition to reprising iconic themes from A New Hope like those associated with Luke and Leia, the score to The Empire Strikes Back introduced to the world the menacing, militant Imperial March.

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back"-in Concert takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change. Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd.,and Warner/Chappell Music. ©2019 & TM LUCASFILM LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





