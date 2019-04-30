Houston Premiere Of Medical Drama, THE GOD COMMITTEE Comes to The George Theater

A.D. Players at The George is thrilled to be presenting the Houston Premiere of Mark St. Germain's The God Committee. This medical drama takes place in real time, as the ethics committee of a New York hospital has 90 minutes to decide between 3 candidates who is going to get a heart that is being transported as they speak.

The play explores the moral, ethical, and emotional issues that go into making decisions about transplants. The veteran cast showcases A.D. Player Resident Actors Christy Watkins and Chip Simmons, and local artists Kaci M. Fannin, Shondra Marie, Philip Lehl, Luis Galindo and Braden Hunt. Alice Gatling helms the play as director, a first for her at A.D. Players. She was seen onstage in A.D. Players 2018 production of Best Of Enemies. Artistic Director Kevin Dean said "It's a strong, solid cast who will bring depth to these characters, and I am excited to have Alice directing for us for the first time. I think the play will be one that entertains, keeps people on the edge of their seats, and hopefully gets them to ask some tough questions." When asked why she believes in this show, and why people should come see it, Director Alice Gatling said, "Knowledge opens us up to act, and understanding opens us up to care. The God Committee provides us with knowledge and understanding. May it move at least one person to act and save a life."

The God Committee runs May 17 to June 2, with previews on May 15 & 16. You can purchase tickets online at adplayers.org or call the Box Office at 713-526-2721.

A.D. Players at The George, founded in 1967 by Jeannette Clift George, produces compelling theatre, from a Christian world-view, that engages a diverse audience. The company is one of Houston's largest resident theatre companies, impacting more than nine million people over its lifetime. Annually, the company produces Mainstage Theatre performances, fields a Regional Touring Unit and maintains a year-round Performing Arts Academy. A.D. Players at The George became an Actors' Equity Association (AEA) theatre in 2017 and is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You