Houston Grand Opera presents Jeanine De Bique: In Concert on May 14. Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique will join the HGO Orchestra, conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers, on the stage of the Brown Theater for an evening of works by Handel and Mozart. This marks De Bique's second appearance this season with HGO, as she also stars as Maria in HGO's live, socially distanced singalong My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music.

Described as a "revelation" and "breathtaking from start to finish" (NRC, Netherlands), Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique is recognized as an artist of "dramatic presence and versatility" (the Washington Post) with a "voice full of fire and cream in equal measure" (musicOMH, London). De Bique will make her HGO debut as Maria in My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music, a socially distanced singalong event, on May 8.

Patrick Summers was named artistic and music director of HGO in 2011 after having served as the company's music director since 1998.





Where: Stream for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone starting on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. C.T. by logging into HGO.org/Digital or marquee.tv. Or stream on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device. Available on-demand through June 13.