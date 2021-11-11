Houston Grand Opera Opens DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES in January

On January 14, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites.

Dialogues of the Carmelites, Poulenc's tragedy in two parts, takes place during the French Revolution and asks the question: what makes a martyr? Seeking to protect herself from the guillotine, young aristocrat Blanche leaves her family and trembles her way to the Carmelite convent. But as the bedridden prioress admonishes the fearful Blanche, it is nuns who protect the convent, not the other way around. Promising to embrace her new life, Blanche befriends Constance, another young nun, who's had a nightmare that they'll soon die together. What began as a fresh start quickly turns to tragedy as Madame Croissy dies and the revolutionaries come for the nuns.

Blanche is portrayed by incredible soprano and HGO Studio alumna Natalya Romaniw, and powerhouse soprano Christine Goerke returns to HGO as Madame Lidoine, in this lushly beautiful opera directed by the legendary Francesca Zambello, who previously directed The Pearl Fishers for Houston Grand Opera and is a frequent HGO collaborator. The treasured soprano Patricia Racette, having triumphed in the roles of Blanche and Lidoine earlier in her career, makes her much-anticipated role debut as Madame de Croissy.

The opera runs two hours and 50 minutes with one intermission. It is sung in French with projected English translation.

Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit hgo.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.