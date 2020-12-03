Houston Galveston Institute Offers Virtual Wellness Classes As Holiday Gifts And Stocking Stuffers

Beginning this month, the Houston Galveston Institute (HGI Counseling) has begun to offer Virtual Wellness Classes as part of its affordable ongoing emotional wellness support in the local region.

HGI Counseling is one of the largest providers of individual, family, and group therapy services in Harris and Fort Bend Counties - not turning anyone away regardless of their ability to pay.

This holiday season, the 42-year-old nonprofit organization is seeking to raise additional funds to be able to cover the cost of therapy sessions for clients who are unable to pay by offering Virtual Wellness Classes that can be purchased as holiday gifts or stocking stuffers. Each class is $25 and is led by an instructor who is donating their time to the fundraising initiative.

Classes available include wreath making, cookie decorating, Italian and Vietnames cooking, meditation, and mindful and healthy eating. All proceeds raised will support HGI Counseling's year-round programs and services.

Learn more at Give a Wellness Experience website.

