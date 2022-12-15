Houston Chamber Choir Presents HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Outstanding Youth Choirs, For January Offering

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents the 23rd annual Hear the Future invitational choral festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the beautiful sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church. Each year, the Houston Chamber Choir invites three outstanding school choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in its invitational choral festival. Thousands of students from the area's finest K-12 choral programs have participated in Hear the Future over the years. This year's community concert features a children's chorus and middle and high school choirs and is free and open to the public. The event will entertain and inspire audiences as they "hear" that the future of choral music is bright.

Hear the Future gives audience members a chance to show their support and appreciation for the outstanding work being done by music educators and their talented singers. To further its positive impact on our region's school choral programs, Hear the Future now includes a VIP Choral Clinic for eight high schools. This season's clinic will be led by Dr. Jennaya Robison, Director of Choral Studies in the Conservatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

This year's three participating ensembles and their gifted directors include: North Houston Children's Chorus - Colleen Riddle, Executive Director; Seven Lakes Junior High School - Kristin Likos, Conductor; and Montgomery High School - Heather Orr, Conductor. Noted music educators and Houston Chamber Choir educational consultants Sally Schott and Eddie Quaid lead the planning of the festival.