Houston Chamber Choir Presents A TIME TO JOURNEY INWARD On The Anniversary Of J.S. Bach's Birthday

On Mar. 21, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, presents A Time to Journey Inward, the fourth offering of the 2020-2021 virtual season, To Everything a Season.

The revered Chinese choral conductor, Dr. Ma Geshun, offered one piece of advice to students seeking to improve - "Go deeper."

This wisdom can also serve to increase our receptiveness of the essence of music. It will lead us on a journey to explore the power of contemplation and meditation. Music in A Time to Journey Inward will include the American premiere of "Solitude" by noted English composer James Whitbourn, featuring guitarist Marc Garvin and Simon and Garfunkel's classic "The Sound of Silence" in a dazzling Pentatonix arrangement. The concert concludes with the "Dona Nobis Pacem" movement of J. S. Bach's Mass in b minor to mark the revered composer's 336th birthday on the day of the concert (born Mar. 21, 1685 in Eisenach, Germany). Also featured will be Patti Henry, noted author, lecturer and psychotherapist who will offer insights for finding the interior peace and balance we so often lack.

The new Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage kicked off Nov. 22 with A Time to Give Thanks and includes five customized concert videos created to remind audiences that even in difficult times like these, beauty and joy can be found throughout the changing seasons of our lives.

The Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage with online access available on Mar. 21 at https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2020-2021-season-schedule/2021/3/21/a-time-to-journey-inward.