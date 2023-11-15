Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Houston Chamber Choir Performs 'Feliz Navidad - Christmas at The Villa' Concert Next Month

Two concerts are set for Saturday, Dec. 9 and two for Sunday, Dec. 10.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Houston Chamber Choir Performs 'Feliz Navidad - Christmas at The Villa' Concert Next Month

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, returns to the beauty of the Villa de Matel Chapel to present Feliz Navidad – Christmas at the Villa, the Choir's annual holiday concerts sharing the universal message of peace and goodwill to the world. This year's presentation will feature a Spanish flavor.

Featured in this joyful program will be “Carols and Lullabies” (Christmas in the Southwest) by American composer Conrad Susa with harpist Laura Smith, guitarist Marc Garvin, and Craig Hauschildt, marimba.  We once again welcome special guests the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral, directed by founder Marianna Parnas-Simpson. Join with family and friends in this Houston tradition where the performing arts complement stunning architecture in a sacred space.

In partnership with Houston Methodist and The Beacon, and in the spirit of giving, Houston Chamber Choir patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are disposable razors, new socks, toiletries for men and women, medical scrubs, blankets and new or gently used bath towels.     

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by clicking here.


