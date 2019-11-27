Houston Ballet Presents the 15th Annual MARGARET ALKEK WILLIAMS JUBILEE OF DANCE

Houston Ballet's Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance shimmers brighter than ever for the organization's golden anniversary. Held on December 6, this one-night-only spectacular of dance will tell the story of Houston Ballet's past, present and future while paying homage to the leadership who've made Houston Ballet one of the top American ballet companies.

"It's unique for a company to be run by generations of choreographers like we have," says Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM. "That rarity instills a certain type of dancer and work ethic in a company, and it creates a certain type of audience - a brave and adventurous audience who has grown with us for 50 incredible seasons."



Welch has crafted an evening of pure ballet bliss for Houston Ballet's devoted fans. Act I is a mixed-media experience, accompanied by projections from Wendall K. Harrington, telling the story of Houston Ballet through excerpts and ending with a new work from Welch called Tarantella. Act II revisits the bright crowd favorite Reflections by Justin Peck. The evening concludes with Welch's Nosotros, a beloved piece in Houston Ballet repertoire that makes its way back to the stage.

The occasion brings back a star-studded list of Houston Ballet VIPs. James Clouser and Ben Stevenson, former Houston Ballet Artistic Directors, will be present to be honored and witness their eras be represented in Act I. Former Principal Dancers Mirelle Hassenboehler and Lauren Anderson will be among many former company dancers in attendance, in conjunction with the Houston Ballet alumni weekend following the performance.



"From visionary to creator, artist to administrator, all have played a role in us achieving 50 years," says Anderson. "It's so exciting to have so many of us reunite to celebrate these moments with our patrons."

Since 2004, the Jubilee has commenced every season as a one-night-only event showcasing the incredible range of talent at Houston Ballet. In 2017, Margaret Alkek Williams endowed the annual celebration ensuring its place in the nonprofit's future.

Since 2004, the Jubilee has commenced every season as a one-night-only event showcasing the incredible range of talent at Houston Ballet. In 2017, Margaret Alkek Williams endowed the annual celebration ensuring its place in the nonprofit's future.





