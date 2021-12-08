Houston Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER Back To The Stage Through December 24

Next week, Houston Ballet brings one of the city's most cherished holiday productions, The Nutcracker, back to the stage at the Wortham Theater Center for the first time in two years. Audiences of all ages are invited to experience Clara's magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets at one of 31 performances between November 26 and December 24, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Houston's holiday tradition back to the stage this season," said Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM. "Last year never really felt quite like the holidays without The Nutcracker, and we cannot wait to be back in the theater in just a few weeks, celebrating the return of this family tradition with our community once again."

This season marks the fifth presentation of Welch's opulent reimagining of the timeless classic, with dazzling choreography set to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's iconic score and larger-than-life scenery by acclaimed British designer Tim Goodchild. Welch's The Nutcracker will showcase the talent of the entire Houston Ballet Company, along with over 100 Academy students. This year, Houston Ballet will also participate in a dancer exchange with Ballet West. Houston audiences can see Ballet West Principals Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell perform as Sugar Plum Fairy and Nutcracker Prince on December 19 at 6:30 PM and on December 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM. Principals Yuriko Kajiya and Connor Walsh will perform with Ballet West on December 17 and 18.

Houston Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is sponsored in part by Houston Methodist, ConocoPhillips, United Airlines, Rand Group, Bank of America, Shell Oil Company and H-E-B.

Prior to performances, patrons can read about Houston Ballet and Wortham Theater Covid-19 protocols here. Join Houston Ballet for The Nutcracker by visiting HoustonBallet.org or by calling 713.227.ARTS (2787).