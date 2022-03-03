Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haven Arts Theatre to Present DANCE OF THE FEY

The work of dance theatre runs from March 11th through March 13th.

Mar. 3, 2022  
Haven Arts Theatre is set to present DANCE OF THE FEY from March 11th through March 13th at artFACTORY. Performances will be held at artFACTORY at 1125 Providence St in Houston TX. Performances are Friday, 3/11 at 8pm, Saturday 3/12 at 8pm and Sunday, 3/13 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dance of the Fey is a breathtaking work of Dance Theatre featuring live vocalists. The Haven Arts Theatre invites audiences to come join the Dance of the Fey and leave their mortal world behind. The Dance of the Fey is a "Dreamshow" created by Haven Arts Theatre. Come and enjoy stunning performances by local Houston artists.

Featuring contemporary dance, live vocals, and aerial arts, the Dance of the Fey takes you into the mystical realm of Tir Na Nog, the land of Fairie. A jealous Queen, a reckless mortal and the legend of Tam Lin, draw you into a tale of danger, romance and magic.

"Come fairies, take me of this dull world, for I would ride with you upon the wind and dance upon the mountains." -W.B.Yeats

For more information, visit the Haven Arts Theatre website here.



