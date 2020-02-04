FOR COLORED BOYZ Returns To Houston At The DeLuxe Theatre

The Creative Co-Lab (Artistic Director Bryan-Keyth Wilson) announced the complete casting today for the Houston remount of the trailblazing choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ when freedom ain't enuff. The Broadway World nominee for Best Play FOR COLORED BOYZ is a choreopoem by award-winning author/ playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Hood Boy Chronicles, Pamlet, The Subway Series) was inspired by Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. The show will play March 27-29 at The DeLuxe Theatre in Houston, TX. "Wilson's work boldly carves its own space within the theatrical canon just as its female-focused predecessor," said Alric Davis, Broadway World.

FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff is a collection of 35 poems telling the stories of black men from slavery to the present. This composition examines the dark realities of what it means to be a man of color in America. Wilson's work delves into issues such as toxic masculinity, homophobia, systematic racism, mental issues, and police brutality. While there's no linear narrative each poem is weaved together through music and dance making this piece a choreopoem. The choreopoem is performed by five nameless men only represented visually by their colors. They are The Man in Black, Man in Red, Man in Green, Man in Orange and Man in Blue. Other subjects examined in this choreopoem include colorism, racial stereotypes, the black family and politics. By the conclusion of Act II, walls are broken, and each man on stage takes a new right of passage giving reverence to the ancestors and affirming the bond of brotherhood is what they need to move forward in this world. "FOR COLORED BOYZ takes us through actual moments in history where black men were either victorious, downtrodden or lynched. The black man is a complex/ magical being that has faced adversity since colonization and here we are in 2020 still trying to figure it out. Writing a piece such as this has been therapeutic and haunting. We are excited to be back in Houston," says Wilson, FOR COLORED BOYZ playwright and director.

Cast members include: Jeremiah Gray (Man in Blue), Nathianel Addison (Man in Orange), Derrick Gibbs (Man in Black), Aaron Phillips (Man in Red), Dom Hernandez (Man in Green), Christobpher Jones (Dancer/ Understudy), Terrance Robbins (Understudy). The production team includes scenic design by Hardy Bates, lighting design by Asher Thoms, costume and sound design by Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Assistant director is YaYa Smith, Associate Choreographer Brent L. Smith, Dramaturge LaTreva Herndon-Washington and Kendrea Angel Langston is the production stage manager.

FOR COLORED BOYZ runs March 27-29, 2020 at the DeLuxe Theatre. Thursday, March 26th will be media night. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a matinee on Saturday. Saturday matinee at 2:00 pm and an evening show at 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Audiences are invited to stay after for a Post Show Talk-Back with playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson and the cast of FOR COLORED BOYZ. to discuss the play and social issues in America.

Tickets go now on sale February 24th for $20. They can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.thedeluxetheater.com/ Please visit www.4coloredboyz.com for more information. All shows are at The DeLuxe Theatre, 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020.





