Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Main Street Theater

The production runs through December 23 at MST's Midtown location.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Main Street Theater presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. This is the original Disney tale you've come to know and love. You've seen the movie (the classic from 1991) - now see it live on stage in the version that played on Broadway! The production runs through December 23 at MST's Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Kindergarten and older, adults and children alike.

Ticket Prices: $22 – $35

SUNDAY: November 19, 2023 at 12:00pm & 3:30pm

SATURDAYS:

November 25, December 2 & 9, 2023 at 10:00am & 1:30pm

December 16 & 23, 2023 at 1:30pm & 7:00pm

THANKSGIVING WEEK: November 20 – 22 & 24, 2023 at 1:30pm

ADDITIONAL THURSDAY:

December 21, 2023 at 1:30pm & 7:00pm

ADDITIONAL FRIDAYS:

December 8, 2023 at 7:00pm

December 23, 2023 at 1:30pm & 7:00pm

ACCOMMODATIONS PERFORMANCES:

November 20 at 1:30pm: Relaxed / Sensory-Friendly Performance

November 21 at 1:30pm: Audio-described Performance

December 9, 2023 at 1:30pm: ASL Performance

The tale of Belle, an adventurous young girl, who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Trapped under a spell, the Beast must earn the love of Belle in order to be set free. With the help of the castle's enchanted staff, Belle learns to look past his exterior, discovering the kind heart of a prince. An enchanted and heartwarming story for the holidays!

Book Drive for Books Between Kids

Audiences are encouraged to consider bringing a book to donate to MST's Books Between Kids Book Drive. Books Between Kids provides books to children across Houston who may not have access to books at home. Children often become first-time book owners because of Books Between Kids.

About Main Street Theater

Now in its 48th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages.  The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school.  We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street. 

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. This project is generously funded by the Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, and Mid-America Arts Alliance.

