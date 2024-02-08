Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents THE PILLOWMAN In March

It's a gripping narrative written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Malinda L. Beckham that uncovers the truth teetering precariously between guilt and innocence.

Firing up the stage in its first production of 2024, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) presents The Pillowman, a riveting play that examines themes of storytelling, morality, and duality. It's a gripping narrative written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Malinda L. Beckham that uncovers the truth teetering precariously between guilt and innocence.

ABOUT THE PLAY

In a dark and dingy interrogation room in an unnamed totalitarian state, Katurian is questioned when the gruesome content of his short stories begins to resemble a series of bizarre murders occurring in his town. When the police also take his mentally impaired brother into custody, Katurian must decide how best to protect himself, his brother, and his stories. With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and The Brothers Grimm, this dark and provocative tale explores the very nature of nurture.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Martin McDonagh is an award-winning writer and director. His plays include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, A Skull in Connemara, The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Pillowman, A Behanding in Spokane, and Hangmen. His film work as writer/director includes Seven Psychopaths, In Bruges, and his Oscar-winning short, Six Shooter. McDonagh's screenplay for The Banshees of Inisherin won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award and was nominated for an Oscar. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also won a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for best screenplay.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Malinda L. Beckham, founding artistic director for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., takes the helm as director of The Pillowman. For DDTCo., Beckham has directed Coyote on a Fence, A Steady Rain (2016 and 2022), The Boundary (world premiere), Glengarry Glen Ross, The Exonerated, the streaming production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, and co-directed A Lie of the Mind. Ms. Beckham was the recipient of the 2022 Houston Theater Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Costumes and was a finalist for the 2023 award for Best Artistic Director.

Rounding out the creative and production team are Santiago Sepeda (scenic design), John Baker (lighting design), Cory Sinclair (sound design/original score), Samantha Hyman (costume design), Mark Lewis (production manager), Melissa J. Marek (assistant director), Trevor B. Cone (associate sound design) Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager), and Addison Antonoff and Valerie Lerma Puente (assistant stage managers).

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.




