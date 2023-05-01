Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

Performances run May 26–June 10, 2023.

May. 01, 2023  

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. concludes its 2022-23 "Season of Love" with Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning play August: Osage County. Known for its dark humor and heart-wrenching exploration of familial relationships, the play follows the Weston family as they navigate their complex and dysfunctional bonds. With a talented cast and crew, Dirt Dogs is excited to bring this powerful production to Houston audiences.

When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after patriarch Dad up and disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. A vanished father, a pill-popping mother, and three sisters harboring shady little secrets become a mixture of brutal honesty and hurtful truth as old wounds reopen and new ones form. Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for best play that same year, August: Osage County examines how people function within dysfunction.

Tracy Letts is the author of the plays Killer Joe and Man from Nebraska named one of Time Magazine's Top Ten Plays of 2003. He is an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His appearances there include Homebody/Kabul, The Dazzle, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain and Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Film appearances include Guinevere, U.S. Marshals and Chicago Cab. Television appearances include The District, Profiler, The Drew Carey Show, Home Improvement and Seinfeld. Tracy made his directing debut at the Lookingglass Theatre Company with Glen Berger's play Great Men of Science, Nos. 21 & 22.

Ron Jones returns to the helm with Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. He previously directed White Guy on the Bus and Clybourne Park for which he was a finalist for best director in the 2022 Houston Theater Awards. With more than 45 years in the industry, Jones has directed nearly 150 productions and acted in 100. He spent the bulk of his career teaching theatre for HISD and Lone Star College before retiring. Ron currently serves as Producing Artistic Director for On the Verge Theatre and is the former Artistic Director of New Heights Theatre and of Celebration Theatre. DDTCo. Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham says, "Ron has the innate ability to bring a cast together both on and off the stage. This makes for one heck of an ensemble that is constantly working together to bring the most honest representation of the play and the characters. His passion for all theatre and the work it takes to tell a story is unmatched."

Beckham serves as the show's costume and properties designer. The remaining creative team includes Mark Lewis (scenic design), Jim Elliott (lighting design), Isaí Leal (sound design), Trevor B. Cone (production manager), Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager) and Addison Antonoff (assistant stage manager), and Valerie Lerma Puente (stagehand).




4th Wall Theatre Company to Present FAIRVIEW Beginning in May Photo
4th Wall Theatre Company to Present FAIRVIEW Beginning in May
4th Wall Theatre will close its 2022-2023 season with the Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece, FAIRVIEW from May 26 – June 17, 2023.
Paula Harris to be Honored With the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Edu Photo
Paula Harris to be Honored With the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award at TUTS
The 2023 Leading Ladies Luncheon will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tony’s.
Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston! Photo
Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston!
I felt incredibly lucky to be the recipient of the very last ticket available for the Sunday, April 23rd performance of Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS, produced by The Garden Theatre. I was very excited to see this production, and once I saw the heartwarming tale and the exquisite production, I understood why this show was selling out!
Interview: Playwright Elizabeth A.M. Keel Gives Us a Sneak-Peek of the Magical World withi Photo
Interview: Playwright Elizabeth A.M. Keel Gives Us a Sneak-Peek of the Magical World within Mildred's Umbrella's TOOTH AND TAIL
The world premiere of the fantastical TOOTH AND TAIL will be presented by Mildred's Umbrella starting next Thursday! In excitement of seeing this production myself next week, I reached out to speak with Elizabeth A.M. Keel, the playwright of the show, in order to get an inside scoop as well as a sneak-peek of the play... 

More Hot Stories For You


Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTYDirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
May 1, 2023

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. concludes its 2022-23 “Season of Love” with Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning play August: Osage County. Known for its dark humor and heart-wrenching exploration of familial relationships, the play follows the Weston family as they navigate their complex and dysfunctional bonds. With a talented cast and crew, Dirt Dogs is excited to bring this powerful production to Houston audiences.
4th Wall Theatre Company to Present FAIRVIEW Beginning in May4th Wall Theatre Company to Present FAIRVIEW Beginning in May
April 30, 2023

4th Wall Theatre will close its 2022-2023 season with the Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece, FAIRVIEW from May 26 – June 17, 2023.
Paula Harris to be Honored With the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award at TUTSPaula Harris to be Honored With the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award at TUTS
April 26, 2023

The 2023 Leading Ladies Luncheon will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tony’s.
Alley Theatre Reveals Programming For The 2023 Alley All New FestivalAlley Theatre Reveals Programming For The 2023 Alley All New Festival
April 26, 2023

Alley Theatre has announced the line-up for the 2023 Alley All New Festival, June 16 - June 25, 2023. The Festival will feature new plays including readings, workshop performances, and an Early Draft Preview.
Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years Of Magic With 23/24 SeasonArs Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years Of Magic With 23/24 Season
April 21, 2023

The Grammy-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston has announced 20 Years of Magic, a 2023/24 season celebrating two decades of music-making. This 20th anniversary season comprises six subscription programs, including a fully staged Handel opera, and features world-class soloists alongside a core period-instrument ensemble.
share