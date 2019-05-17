Dinolion Is Bringing The Immersive Show BROKEN BONE BATHTUB To Houston

Siobhan O'Loughlin brings her intimate solo theatrical event to Houston, TX from June 25th- July 7th, 2019. BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is the award-winning immersive one-person play taking place inside a bathtub-in an actual private residence.

After a serious bike accident, a young woman musters up the courage to ask for help and shares her story, exploring themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. The small-scale audience takes on the role of Siobhan's close friends; listening and sharing their own experiences, and assisting the cast-clad artist in her very real ritual of taking a bath.*

PLEASE NOTE: There is potential for partial nudity during the performance of Broken Bone Bathtub as the performer will be wearing only bubbles.

Broken Bone Bathtub plays the following schedule through July 7th: Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 Press Performance Thursday, June 27th, 2019 Friday, June 28th, 2019 Saturday, June 29th, 2019 Sunday, June 30th, 2019 Monday, July 1st, 2019 Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 Thursday, July 5th, 2019 Friday, July 6th, 2019 Saturday, July 7th, 2019

Tickets are $35.00 and are now available online at www.brokenbonebathtub.com Running Time: 1 hour (No intermission).





