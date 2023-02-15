Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dale Watson Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. 

Feb. 15, 2023  
Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. A staunch adherent of old-style honky-tonk and classic country, Watson has released nearly 40 albums, each of which has been championed by numerous critics. He's toured for more than 30 years, bringing his vintage-style material and performances to his fervently loyal fan base at venues across the nation.

Dale Watson has flown the flag for classic honky-tonk for over two decades. He's christened his brand of American roots "Ameripolitan" to differentiate it from current crop of Nashville-based pop country. The Alabama-born, Texas-raised Watson may be the hardest working entertainer today and is rapidly approaching legendary status. He is a country music maverick, a true outlaw who stands alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait as one of the finest country singers and songwriters from the Lone Star State.

When the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 put Watson's touring schedule on hold, he responded by taking on a unique project, writing and recording a set of atmospheric instrumentals at his own studio in Memphis. The session was released in February 2021 as "Dale Watson Presents: The Memphians." Watson next released "Jukebox Fury," a collection of covers of county classics featuring guest spots by Steve Cropper, Lorrie Morgan, and Linda Gail Lewis.

This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets to this concert start at $25 and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.



