DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Open at Lone Star College-North Harris in Houston

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Lone Star College-North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions will present Dear Evan Hansen, featuring music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at their Houston campus. Tickets start at $20.

Performances will take place Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Friday, June 26, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM; Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM; Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM; Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Tickets: $20.00 General Admission. $30.00 VIP includes Reserved Center/Center Seating and VIP lounge at intermission

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: "You Will Be Found."

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

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