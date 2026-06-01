DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Open at Lone Star College-North Harris in Houston
Performances will take place June 23-28.
Lone Star College-North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions will present Dear Evan Hansen, featuring music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at their Houston campus. Tickets start at $20.
Performances will take place Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM; Friday, June 26, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM; Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM; Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM; Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Tickets: $20.00 General Admission. $30.00 VIP includes Reserved Center/Center Seating and VIP lounge at intermission
Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: "You Will Be Found."
Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.
|
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A.D. Players at the George Theater (6/24-8/02)
|
Noteworthy Musical Improv with El Improviachi
Station Theater - Improv & Sketch (6/27-6/27)
|
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
Theatre Suburbia (6/05-7/03)
|
Moulin Rouge!
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/14-7/19)
|
Describe the Night
Company OnStage (6/05-6/27)
|
Wicked
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (6/23-7/25)
|
Descendants the Musical
National Youth Theater (7/11-7/12)
|
Mr. Toad's Mad Adventures
Alvin College Theatre (6/23-6/25)
|
Therapy Gecko
Punch Line Houston (9/20-9/20)
|
A Streetcar Named Desire
Pearl Theatre (7/17-7/20)