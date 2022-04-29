Creative Movement Practices to Present Revitalized MACBETH

Set in a re-imagined 11th Century Scotland right after an unsuccessful uprising against King Duncan, the titular character, Macbeth, finds herself in the company of three spirits who prophesy that she shall be King hereafter. Will she allow fate to take its course in its own due time, or will she act on the visions and force it into reality? A fictional retelling of

historical events, Shakespeare's Macbeth weaves a tale of witchcraft, regicide, and the punishment of death with no legacy.

Creative Movement Practices' founder Sarah Sneesby (www.sarahsneesby.com) chose to

cast the inaugural production unconventionally by casting the "spirit" of the actor over the

gender, resulting in a wonderfully potent and powerful female-heavy cast. The production

merges the potency of Shakespeare's text, the historical context under which it was written, and

present day realities to create a new retelling that looks at how politics, race, gender, and

religion all affect the world in which these characters live and die in.

Tickets and Schedule: https://matchouston.org/events/2022/macbeth

At a time when the theatre industry is reckoning with issues of diversity, inclusion, and rehearsal room safety, Sneesby made waves through Houston theatre facebook groups in Fall 2021 by announcing that childcare would be provided for all artists and technicians involved in the production, either on-site or through providing stipends earlier in the process for those who

happen to be parents.

"Professional artists (who also happen to be parents) should not find that they can no longer

perform because of the inability to arrange care!" - Director Sarah Sneesby

Macbeth's rehearsal process has been driven by the desire of Sneesby and Assistant Director

Andrew Roblyer to create a psychologically and physically safe rehearsal environment that

allows actors to contribute to the creation process on equal footing with the directing team.

"I've been working in theatre for over two decades, and I can say without a doubt that this

process leads to better work. The audience may not be able to see all the rehearsals, but they'll

be able to tell the difference in the show they see. It hums with life unlike anything else." -

Assistant Director Andrew Roblyer

CREATIVE TEAM: Sarah Sneesby (Director - Including Movement and Intimacy Direction),

Andrew Roblyer (Assistant Director, Lighting Designer, Sound Design), Alric Davis (Assistant

Director), Joseph Urick (Fight Choreographer), Coffee Guzman (Composer), Melanie Garvey

(Costume Design), Sam Martinez (Prop Design), Sheila Baker Johnson (Performance Stage

Manager), Aili Maeve (Production Assistant/Childcare), Elizabeth Grant (Wardrobe)

CAST: Magdalen Vaughn (Macbeth), Katherine Rinaldi (Lady Macbeth), Whitney Zangarine

(Banquo), Sam Martinez (Macduff), Ty Fisher (King Duncan), Andraes Hunt (Malcom,

Macbeth u/s [Performing as Macbeth on May 5th]), Adina Owen (Seyton, Lady Macbeth u/s

[Performing as Lady Macbeth on May 5th]), Andre Miranda (Fleance, Macduff's Child)

Shannon Murray (Gentlewoman, Ensemble), Shardè Jackson (Donalbain, English Soldier,

Ensemble), Katrina Ellsworth (Captain, Fight Captain), Anthony Quinn Berry (Ross), Chad

Fotenot (Lennox), Tyler Rooney (Menteith, Macduff u/s), Melissa Flower (Lady Macduff), Algy

Alfred (Ensemble, Malcolm u/s [Performing as Malcolm on May 5th]), Carrie Lee Sparks

(Ensemble, Seyton u/s [Performing as Seyton on May 5th], Ross u/s), Shelem Flores

(Ensemble), Aili Maeve (Ensemble Swing)