Classical Theatre Company Receives ARPA Grant

Classical Theatre Company (CTC) has announced that it has been selected from amongst the numerous regional arts and cultural organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant. This grant will provide COVID relief as it supports our general operations in our home of Houston, Texas.

Classical Theatre Company, now in its sixteenth season, is the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces year-round classical drama. CTC only produces plays (or plays drawn from literary source material) that are 100 or more years old.

CTC had the privilege of being a 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing. This award was given to only seven first-time companies across the nation, all of whom were determined to have, “articulated a distinctive mission; cultivated an audience; and nurtured a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate quality, diversity, and dynamism in American theatre.”

In addition to its award-winning product onstage, CTC's flagship educational program, Shakespeare Outreach, provides underserved communities with exposure to some of the greatest dramatic works in the English language. Serving Title I schools, community centers, and homeschoolers, among others, Shakespeare Outreach reaches as many as 5,000 constituents annually across the Houston area.

Funding for Classical Theatre Company's Mid-America Arts Alliance grant is drawn from generous underwriting by the Houston Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation's oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond. They are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services.

The Classical Theatre Company is dedicated to boldly re-envisioning classical drama on the stage, in the community, and in the classroom through engaging and enlightening plays - bringing them new life and relevance while maintaining the integrity that the works deserve.