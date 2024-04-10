Charles and Chesley Krohn Perform LOVE LETTERS with On the Verge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the Verge Theatre has announced a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring the legendary theatre couple, Charles and Chesley Krohn, in a special one-night-only performance of A.R. Gurney's beloved play, LOVE LETTERS. This rare stage appearance marks only the second time the Krohns have united onstage in their illustrious careers, promising an unforgettable evening of theatrical magic. The event will take place at Alta Arts on Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2024, at 3:00 P.M., offering audiences a chance to witness the unparalleled talent and chemistry of this dynamic duo.

The performance will serve as a tribute to Charles and Chesley Krohn's enduring contributions to the arts, honoring their decades-long commitment to the theatrical community. Married in 1967, the Krohns have shared a remarkable journey both on and off the stage, becoming beloved figures within the Houston arts scene. With 57 years of marriage, four children, and six grandchildren, they continue to inspire audiences with their passion for performance and dedication to their craft.

Charles Krohn's illustrious career began in 1963 at the original Alley Theatre on Berry Street, under the guidance of Alley founder, Nana Vance. Over the years, he has graced the stages of numerous renowned institutions, including Theatre Under the Stars and Houston Grand Opera, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent. In addition to his achievements as an actor, Charles has also made significant contributions as a director and educator, serving as a revered Professor of English (Emeritus) at the University of St. Thomas for an impressive 68 years.

Chesley Krohn's multifaceted career has been equally impressive, showcasing her talents as a dancer, singer, actor, teacher, and director. From her early years with Allegro Ballet to her appearances on Broadway in A CHORUS LINE, Chesley's versatility and artistry have left an indelible mark on the Houston arts community. With a repertoire that spans from classical ballet to musical theatre, she has delighted audiences with her captivating performances at venues such as The Alley, Theatre Under the Stars, and the Houston Shakespeare Festival.

"We are thrilled to present Charles and Chesley Krohn in this special performance of LOVE LETTERS," said Artistic Director of On the Verge Theatre. "Their remarkable careers and enduring partnership serve as an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to celebrate their legacy on our stage."

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $50 and include a post-performance champagne reception with the Krohns. Seating is limited, so patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets early. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit onthevergetheatre.org.

