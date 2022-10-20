Cast Theatrical Announces Cast & Creative Team For A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Cast Theatrical Company presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, as a live 1940's radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy) and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "bah humbug"!

Cast:

Freddie Filmore: Jason Looney

Jake Laurents: John Herrick

Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood: David Bowman

WBFR Radio Actor: Jaz Wray

Sally Applewhite: Elizabeth Schneider

Lana Sherwood: Laura Edmundson

WBFR Radio Actress: Crystal Pearl Rodriguez

WBFR Stage Manager: Ethan Janeck

Foley Artist: Sylvia Powers

Foley Artist: Mary Ann Janecka

WBFR Music Director: Kristen Mulkey

WBFR Piano Player: *TBA

Creative Team:

Director: Stephanie Phillips

Music Director: Kristen Mulkey

Assistant Director: Michael Thorpe

Stage Manager: Dan Giles

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from Dec. 2 - 18; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and $20 for senior, military and student patrons. Tickets can be purchased at www.casttheatrical.com/show-tickets.

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston), Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.