Cast Theatrical Announces Cast & Creative Team For A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “bah humbug”!
Cast Theatrical Company presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, as a live 1940's radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy) and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "bah humbug"!
Cast:
Freddie Filmore: Jason Looney
Jake Laurents: John Herrick
Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood: David Bowman
WBFR Radio Actor: Jaz Wray
Sally Applewhite: Elizabeth Schneider
Lana Sherwood: Laura Edmundson
WBFR Radio Actress: Crystal Pearl Rodriguez
WBFR Stage Manager: Ethan Janeck
Foley Artist: Sylvia Powers
Foley Artist: Mary Ann Janecka
WBFR Music Director: Kristen Mulkey
WBFR Piano Player: *TBA
Creative Team:
Director: Stephanie Phillips
Music Director: Kristen Mulkey
Assistant Director: Michael Thorpe
Stage Manager: Dan Giles
Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from Dec. 2 - 18; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $22 and $20 for senior, military and student patrons. Tickets can be purchased at www.casttheatrical.com/show-tickets.
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston), Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.