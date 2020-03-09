COME FROM AWAY Returns to Theatre Under the Stars in 2021

Theatre Under The Stars announced the Houston return of Come From Away as the final musical in its 2020-2021 Season of Broadway hits. The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical just completed a sold-out run at the Hobby Center. The TUTS engagement will run May 18 through 30, 2021.

"We're so excited to bring this phenomenal musical back to Houston next year as part of our season, because more Houstonians deserve to experience this uplifting and inspiring show," said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "Come From Away is a remarkable true story that celebrates the best in humanity, and our audiences will love it."

Recapping the shows previously announced for the 2020-2021 Season, the six-show series at Houston's Hobby Center will launch in September with the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of 1776, prior to its arrival in New York City. In October, the '80s live again with an all new TUTS production of Rock of Ages, featuring your favorite hair-metal hits. For the holidays, go under the sea with a new production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. TUTS revives a musical classic in February, with Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. April brings the divine musical comedy Sister Act, starring Houston's own Simone Gundy (NBC's The Voice, TUTS Memphis). The return engagement of Come From Away will round out the season.

"What excites me about this season, is the range of experiences this line-up offers. Pre-Broadway! Rock Concert! Disney Spectacular! High Romance! Disco Diva! Broadway Smash!" said Knechtges. "You can't do better than that for a night on the town. This season, you'll be entertained and transported to musical theatre heights."

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Christopher Ashley winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Director. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2020/21 Season are currently only available by subscription. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges, and savings on additional seats. Visit TUTS.com/subscribe or contact call 713-558-8887 to learn more.

Subscribers are also encouraged to become members of a TUTS Donor Clubs. Benefits include complimentary self-parking, VIP ticketing concierge services, and expedited valet services. Visit TUTS.com/donorclubs to learn more.





