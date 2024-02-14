CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL Comes to National Youth Theater in May

This May, National Youth Theater will present Charlotte's Web, The Musical. at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball.

This new musical version of Charlotte's Web brings a new dimension to E.B. White's beloved classic. With music and lyrics by Charles Strouse (Annie, 'Bye, 'Bye Birdie) and book by Joseph Robinette (national award-winning children's playwright) audiences will be thrilled with a musical score that evokes deep nostalgia for the classic story and vivid characters that bring the Zuckerman Barn to life! With songs like, "Welcome to the Zuckerman Barn," featuring all the story's unforgettable animals in a hand clapping, toe-tapping hoe-down; and "Country Fair," an exciting full chorus number which evokes a time and place from everyone's childhood, this joyous musical offers your audiences a very special experience.

The cast, comprised of ages 8-15, presents the show May 3-5, at Concordia Lutheran High School, 700 E Main St., Tomball 77375. The directorial team includes director David Horn, assistant director Madison Stone, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Savannah Alexander.

Featured Cast:

Charlotte: Preslie Long from Magnolia

Wilbur: Penelope Pham from Conroe

Fern Arable: Ella Hartley from Waller

Templeton: Joelle Osborne from Tomball

Goose: Charlotte Kinne from Conroe

Gander: Aiden Gastineau from Cypress

Sheep: Violet Day from Tomball

Lamb: Marley Aleman from Magnolia

Lurvy: Stella Boomer from Conroe

Edith Zuckerman: Elise Pucheu from Magnolia

Performances:

Friday, May 3 at 9:30am, 11:30 am and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.