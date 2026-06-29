C WORDS to Make World Premiere at Spring Street Studios in Houston

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This July, Cone Man Running Productions is inviting audiences to laugh at life's most awkward, absurd, and unexpected moments with C Words, a fast-paced sketch comedy show written by Houstonian Conor Farrell and directed by Ruth McCleskey.

Running July 17–25, 2026, at Spring Street Studios, C Words features 13 original world premiere sketches alongside three Houston audience favorites, performed by a cast of some of the city's most accomplished comedic actors and improvisers.

Ever had to deliver terrible news to a complete stranger? Lied your way into a conversation only to be caught? Wondered how your partner is actually using their time machine? C Words revels in those moments where everyday life takes an unexpected turn. With sharp writing, memorable characters, and expertly crafted performances, the show transforms familiar situations into laugh-out-loud comedy.

"Sketch comedy often looks effortless," said director Ruth McCleskey. "But behind every laugh is careful writing, thoughtful direction, and a talented ensemble committed to making each moment land. This show celebrates that craft while giving Houston audiences something completely original."

The production features Helen Hurn Baker, Nick Brownrigg, Ronnie Chaumont, Quinn Doran, Ty K. Fisher, Brian Kondrach, Josh Nauls, Eric Pena, Cawlyn Robinson, Katherine Rinaldi, Rachel Spector, and John Taylor.

Produced by Cone Man Running Productions, C Words continues the company's commitment to developing and presenting original theatrical work for Houston audiences.

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