Review: FADE TO BLACK at Shabach Enterprise

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s so hard to believe that the FADE TO BLACK Festival started fourteen years ago, when Obsidian Theatre in the Heights was still a thing. The festival of ten ten-minute plays showcasing African American Playwrights has become an institution, and something I look forward to every year. You get to see some of Houston’s best acting talent, and they perform scripts provided by writers from all over the country. And the beauty is that each performance is only a ten-minute, self-contained scene. You get an entire evening of short bursts of brilliance, kinda like a fireworks show to commemorate Juneteenth. This year, all ten entries are extremely solid in both what they say and who says them. It’s going to be a Herculean task to name everyone, but I can try to give you my highlights from preview night. But just trust me, if you are a fan of theater, this one is a “can’t miss.” Not one of the ten of these works drops the ball, and they are all acted and directed extremely well.

The evening starts with WHO’S CALLING by Frances Hall. It’s a comedic situation about a woman who suspects her husband is cheating. Reyna Janelle is a first-rate comedian, and her delivery of an R&B playlist as a monologue bowled me over. Caprice Carter and Helen Rios are equally as fun, and the segment is a perfect way to kick the night off. D.E.I. by Charles White is an interesting inversion of discrimination and showcases David Akinwande and Navi Dixon. BLACK, WHITE, AND GRAY by Vickie G. Hampton examines the ramifications of clothes cleaning and race, and brings James Cardwell, Cedric Duplechain, and Paul Ynfante together for a stunning scene. THE CHEMISTRY READ from Velvia Keithley is another wonderful comedic piece about two actors having to read for a film about two gay rappers. Davion Barone and Jakori Jackson are just hilarious as the unlikely pretend couple. NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH, by Houston theatre artist Callina Anderson, is a paranoid take on how we relate to our neighbors. Aaron Garrett and Adina Opalek capture the spirit well, and they are ably assisted by their canine co-star Persephone. On preview night, Persephone almost stole the scene with her excitement just to be a part of FADE TO BLACK.

The second half of the festival is a little heavier on the drama. Cardero Berryman and Bryce Ivan cement their status as two of Houston’s most powerful actors in UNNATURAL CAUSES. These two play off each other and go from subtle to epic in just a heartbeat. They gave the performances of the night. EVERY VILLAGE, EVERY HAMLET by Gregory S. Carr is a thoughtful meditation on the personal politics of integration. Robert Jammerson and Joseph Lockett are on point throughout. THE UNDERSTANDING is a darkly comedic scene authored by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman. Lauren Anderson and Chelsea Aldrich make for a great pair of wife and potential hit woman. SNAPSHOTS from D.L. Patrick stars three of Houston’s best actors, including Kiya Green, Mark Jones, and Austin McLeod. And WHEN THE HORN BLOWS closes out the night with a stunning take on racism from Kwik Jones, and it stars the luminousClaire Metusalem and the rakishly handsome Gabriel Mullen.

The directors do outstanding work with each scene. These artists include Cardero Berryman, Lakeisha Randle, Fahnlohnee Reece, Curtis Von, Suzanne King, Ezekiel Morgan, Trey Morgan Lewis, Leslie Barrera, Lea Jones, and Tyne Jeanae. Sound and lights were pretty good even at the preview, and the sets moved on and off with precision. It's a well-run machine by now!

If you are looking for a way to commemorate both Juneteenth and Pride month, FADE TO BLACK is the perfect play festival to hit. It’s a stunning collage of some of Houston’s best actors, working with great directors and performing scripts by African American Playwrights from across the country. Someone once said, “As long as I am free, I will create.” And that sentiment is turned into a powerful celebration here. Let freedom ring through these ten mini master classes in the art of theatre. Now I can’t wait until next year!

FADE TO BLACK only plays Juneteenth weekend through Sunday the 21st. It is at the MATCH, and inside Matchbox 2. There is plenty of parking around the building, and there is a concession stand on site.

Photo provided by Shabach Enterprises and shows Cardero Berryman and Bryce Ivan

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...