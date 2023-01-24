Broadway Comes To Kipling! Stage Right Theatrical Institute Announces Summer Program

Stage Right Theatrical Institute created, in partnership with The Kipling School, a one of a kind all-day, 4-Week, Theatrical Summer Program for elementary and middle school students taught by Broadway and New York professionals.

The program is open to any students in (incoming) 1st-8th grades. Students will be trained in all aspects of musical theatre including: acting techniques, music theory, dance, set and lighting design, vocal technique and more!

The program will end in a full musical production that will be chosen based on enrollment. Stage Right will also be providing private lessons and small group classes for those not enrolled in this summer's programs.

The staff includes Broadway's Joe Barros (Gigi starring Vanessa Hudgens and Victoria Clark), Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) and more to be announced!

Enroll for summer program, small group classes or private lessons at: www.stagerighttheatricalinstitute.com