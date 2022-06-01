BWW Interview: Actor & Playwright Melvin Tunstall III Rejoices in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at the Hobby Center

An exciting prospect of every touring production is seeing how they invigorate the dynamic town that is Space City, USA. With our thriving theater scene it is always a fantastic experience seeing new creatives and artists take refuge in our town. Melvin Tunstall III is one of these exciting people that will grace the Hobby Center in the coming tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

How did you get into performing? What was that experience like?

I grew up singing in church with the rest of my family. I actually consider myself the worst singer compared to my cousins! My first theater experience came through a friend of my Father who told him about auditions for the local Children's Theater's production of A Christmas Carol. I not only played the Ghost of Christmas Present, but they added a solo of "O Holy Night" for me to sing in Act 2. I got my first mention in the local paper's review and needless to say, I was hooked!

What is it like touring as we are slowly coming out of the pandemic?

The joy of having a job during this time outweighs any challenge we face on the road. We are so thankful for our audiences and for being a part of a show that brings joy every single performance.

What has changed regarding touring within the last couple of years?

This is my first tour experience in the States so I have no idea!! I just hope every company feels safe and supported by our union during this time.

What is the one thing you look forward to when you reach a new city? Is there something you are looking forward to when you come to Houston?

I look forward to finding my writing spot in each city. As for Houston, you all gave us Beyonce so I am looking forward to seeing her if you could arrange that!

What is it like playing iconic singers and songwriters?

I've been with this show off and on for almost a decade and this music is as beautiful today as it was the first time I heard it. I still sing along every show! That is a gift.

What is your favorite part of Beautiful? Songs, lyrics, choreography, or the story?

Please don't make me choose. That's an impossible choice to make! I think the show is a perfect marriage of all of those elements, so to be a good sport, I will say my favorite part is not listed: the family.

Sara Sheperd as Carole King in the touring production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

What is next for you after Beautiful? Any interesting upcoming projects?

I'm also a writer and will be working with TUTS right there in Houston on my newest project!! We are still in the planning phase, but I promise we will give you an exclusive when it's time!

Headshot of Melvin Tunstall III

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be running at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts from Friday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 5th. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 PM, Sunday evening performance at 7:30 PM, and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2 PM. Tickets can be bought at 800 Bagby St. or at https://houston.broadway.com/. Vaccinations are no longer required but masks are.